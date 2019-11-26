Progress on Shrewsbury pool decision moves forward

Sport England has been funding a feasibility study into the delivery of swimming in Shrewsbury and the optimum facilities mix required.

Shropshire Council says that key considerations as part of this have been to ensure that 'it responds to demand and the wider strategic objectives for increasing participation in physical activity, leisure, health and wellbeing, and to support delivery of the Shrewsbury Big Town Plan'.

The study has been an important milestone and it is hoped that a draft report will be made available by the middle of next month.

At the same time, due diligence related to conditions and constraints has been undertaken on the Quarry site, and the council is now commissioning high level ‘massing’ exercises to look at the best fit for a new development. This will be complete by the end of December.

A massing exercise means some very simple modelling of the required space has been explored about what would best fit the site and its surroundings. This exercise allows the council to consider any constraints which would affect the site and its development and work out likely costs.

Progress is moving line with Shropshire Council's anticipated programme, which takes account of the complex nature of the site, the diverse needs of the various stakeholders and the need to provide continuity of service.

Last February, the council's cabinet detailed how work to the site should progress.

A report with a recommended scheme is set to go to cabinet in February 2020.