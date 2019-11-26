Climate to be discussed at special Shrewsbury election debate

The event will see all five candidates for Shrewsbury & Atcham take questions from the audience and present their vision for how the UK should respond to the climate crisis declared by parliament earlier this year.

The debate takes place at the United Reform Church, Coleham Head, on December 6 at 7pm.

“We are delighted to be able to give Shrewsbury & Atcham voters the chance to ask the candidates their thoughts on this important topic,” said Shropshire Wildlife Trust CEO Colin Preston, who will act as moderator for the debate.

“This is the first election where the climate and ecological crisis will be a major issue for all voters across the political spectrum; and it will be the last one where the winner will have a chance of keeping global temperatures at a safe level.”

According to a recent Ipsos Mori poll, the environment has become an important concern in the general election, ranking above traditional key issues like the economy, education and immigration.

More than one in five voters now mention the environment when asked to list the biggest issues facing the UK, putting it alongside the NHS and Brexit at the top of voters’ concerns.

Dr Anna Morris, Public Health Registrar and co-founder of Shrewsbury Vote 4 Climate, said: “Your vote has never mattered more than it does in 2019. Everyone – the scientific community, the medical community, the United Nations, Sir David Attenborough – is telling us we can’t put this issue off any more.”

“If the next government doesn’t lead rapid decarbonising, we’re on course for irreversible climate breakdown. We can still avert the worst of the effects, but we must act now. We must put this before all else; we must vote like there’s no tomorrow. My children, your children, everybody’s children, need us to put climate first in this election.”

The event is supported by local companies and groups including Friends of the Earth Shrewsbury, Shropshire Humanists, Village Water, Shrewsbury Environment Centre, Shrewsbury Extinction Rebellion, Global Justice Shropshire and E4 Environment.

Attendance is free and the audience can submit questions for the candidates via ShrewsburyVote4Climate@gmail.com

A representative sample will be selected in advance by the chair and moderation team.