Tech sessions for older people in Shrewsbury

The TEC Hub in the Riverside shopping centre, Shrewsbury, is holding weekly drop-in sessions for senior citizens to try out new technology for the home.

Age UK Shropshire Telford & Wrekin has joined forces with Shropshire Council’s Assistive Technology Team for the Tech Taster sessions on Wednesdays between 10am and 2pm.

Heather Osborne, Chief Executive of Age UK Shropshire Telford & Wrekin, said older people taking part could learn how to talk to Alexa, read an e-book, operate a video doorbell, control lights at home, play music and games and use health apps.

Heather Osbourne

"Giving the gift of consumer or assistive technology could lead to greater independence and reduce loneliness and energy costs for a loved one," she said.

“Assistive technology can really help support older people, so why not give our Tech Taster sessions a try and learn something new. People are living longer with complex health conditions, and technology can help older people to stay independent, live well and safe in their own homes.”

James Warman, Assistive Technology & Telecare Co-ordinator Housing Services at Shropshire Council added: “At the free drop-in sessions, you’ll be able to talk to ‘Alexa’, see who’s at the front door without leaving your chair, try out motion-activated lights, get to use a smart tablet, and so much more. Staff will be on hand to give advice and support and there is no need to book, just turn up."