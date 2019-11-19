Bestselling author to run workshop

Due to unprecedented demand after the January session sold out within a few days, Mr Gayle, a Sunday Times best-selling author, has agreed to run a second workshop on February 8.

The one-day course for adults at Shrewsbury Library will consider how to generate and develop ideas like a professional writer, touching on the creation of ‘log lines’ (your story in a sentence), understanding story structure and avoiding common pitfalls.

The courses is suitable for complete beginners and those struggling to start novels or transform their ideas into something they can work with.

Mike Gayle is the author of 15 novels including the Sunday Times Bestselling My Legendary Girlfriend, Mr Commitment and Turning Thirty.

Previously a journalist and agony uncle, Mike’s work has appeared in a variety of publications including The Sunday Times, The Guardian and Cosmopolitan.

He has also been a judge on a number of literary prizes including the Costa, Betty Trask and WH Smith Awards. His latest novel is Half a World Away. His books have been translated into over thirty languages.

Teacher Beth McGowan, from Shrewsbury, has organised the workshops.

She said: “Mike is not only a hugely successful author but he is also internationally renowned and critically acclaimed. Add in his experience as a professional journalist, and Mike is an extremely knowledgeable writer.

“I’m thrilled that Mike has agreed to put on a second workshop after the first sold out very quickly. It will be an amazing opportunity to learn from someone who has so much experience, technical know- how and creative flair.

“Any aspiring writers should book early to avoid disappointment and bring their favourite writing implements, whether that’s a paper and pen or a laptop!”

Complimentary tea and coffee will be available throughout the day which runs from 11am to 3.30pm. Lunch is not provided.

Tickets for the February workshop are £37 and booking is essential. To book tickets visit ticketsource.co.uk and search for ‘Getting Started with your Novel by Mike Gayle’, email shrewswritersworkshop@gmail.com or call on 07795 036136.