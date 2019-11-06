Sponsor announced for Shrewsbury's 2020 Wacky Races

And the headline sponsor has just been announced.

Oliver Benbow, head of business said: “Hatfields Jaguar Land Rover Shrewsbury are delighted to be the headline sponsor for Shrewsbury Wacky Races.

"We had such an amazing day this year and were thrilled at the turn out and the extraordinary buzz it bought to the town.

"We can’t wait for next year and are excited to see the development of the event for the town and how we can be involved."

See also:

Event organiser Sarah from Sarah Belcher Events said: “This announcement today is great news for Shrewsbury Wacky Races.

"Working with sponsors and partners like Hatfields Jaguar Land Rover Shrewsbury, events like this are able to happen.

Advertising

"We have been over whelmed with the response we have had from the event this year and so pleased to be nominated and shortlisted for some amazing national awards.

"Having a recognised prestigious brand like Hatfields Jaguar Land Rover Shrewsbury supporting our event means the world to us.”

This years Shrewsbury Wacky Races has been nominated and shortlisted for Best New Event by NOEA (national outdoor event association) and Best New Festival and Best Medium Sized Festival by UK Festival Awards. The results will be announced at the end of the year.

Organisers have been expanding the concept of Shrewsbury Wacky Races and created the brand Krazy Races which they are taking to Northwich and Worcestershire next year as well as Shrewsbury.

Advertising

Shrewsbury Wacky Races is also set to see added entertainment during the day.

They are currently working with the people that created Shrewsbury Grand-prix cycle race Chris Pook and Ben Lawrence to look at additional bike races for the younger generation.

Chris Pook said: “We are delighted to be working with Shrewsbury Wacky Races to bring some fun youth cycle entertainment to the day. We will be announcing in the New Year exactly what this will involve and how young people and children can get involved."

The second Shrewsbury Wacky Races will take place on May 24 in Shrewsbury Quarry.

Hatfields Jaguar Land Rover Shrewsbury, is a family owned company which has made a multi-million-pound investment in the town with a flagship new retail site opening in 2020 at Emstrey Island off the A5.