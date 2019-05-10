And here they are! Wacky Racers weigh in ready for Shrewsbury event

Nearly 40 of the 42 soapbox racers turned out at sponsor Jaguar Hatfields Shrewsbury to be safety checked ahead of the big race in Shrewsbury's Quarry on May 26.

From Del Trotter's famous yellow van to giant pigs, pirate ships and barrels, competitors had been really creative with their vehicle designs.

And not just in terms of how they look. Some had built on converted go-karts, others had built their vehicles from old bikes.

Nigel Turner, Mark Moss, Steve Grimes from the Boars Head in Coleham

But whether three wheeled or four, they all had to pass stringent safety checks to make sure they were the right weight and that they won't break apart when it comes to the race.

'Brilliant response'

Sarah Belcher, who has organised the event, said that she had been surprised by the response to the plans.

It is the first big outside event for Sarah, whose new company Sarah Belcher Events has been nominated for a new business award by Shropshire's Chamber of Commerce.

Paul Wootton and Chris Wootton from the Little Rascals Foundation

"I don't know where the idea came from," she said. "My brother does the circuits, but this is a more novelty race. It's a fun factor soapbox derby.

"There are others in the area, but not in the same way, and this has captured the imaginations of Shrewsbury and Shropshire, businesses and individuals, so it has done really well."

Sarah said the response had been brilliant.

"We weren't expecting 42 races, and we weren't expecting the response we got on social media," Sarah said.

Andy Lawrence, Steve Longland, Dave Morgan, Stephanie Henson, Jason King from the Severn Business Network

"It has blossomed into something quite spectacular. It has been overwhelming.

"When I did the budget originally to make it a free event we were looking at about 5,000 people attending if we were lucky. Now we're looking at up to 12,000."

Fundraiser

The cars will be raising money for charity, as well as awareness for businesses, and Sarah Belcher Events will also be making a donation to Macmillan.

The fun will also include stalls, activities for children and refreshments.

Outside of the races, which will take place at 10am, 1pm and a final at 4pm, people will be able to get up close to the vehicles and speak with their creators.

Mark Goodfellow and Mike Weaver

Sarah said the range of vehicles was brilliant.

She said: "We wanted that crossover between the novelty – the sort of thing you can build in your own garage – but then the ones that can showcase what they do as a business."

A second date is already confirmed for 2020, but Sarah said she wanted to get this year's event finished before thinking too far ahead.

Dave Holloway and Roo Terry of Beadachs Racing Core

"We would love it to be an annual event, but let's get the first one out of the way first," she said. "We have a date confirmed for next year."

Only Fools and Horses

Among those getting their vehicle checked was Ali Price and her family.

Their Only Fools and Horses creation turned more than a few heads when they walked into the showroom.

They had travelled from Birmingham to take part in the event, and had been planning and building since the start of the year.

Jon Price, George Hough and Charlie Price

Although it's a company effort for Contacts Castings in West Bromwich, it was very much a family project and the team will be raising money for the Alzheimer's Society as well.

"It's for a company, but we wanted to be a family team as well," Ali said. "Only Fools and Horses was something the whole family liked.

"We had a family meeting in January and we've just put the finishing touches on it. The kids have helped paint."

"It was nice to take part in something that's local as well. We've been told it looks fast, so hopefully we win."

Estelle Kerswell and her family from Shrewsbury have entered as individuals. They have build their vehicle out of four bikes.

"It has taken longer than I would like to admit," she said. "We just got involved for a bit of fun. We watch these sorts of races, so we thought it would be good to get involved."