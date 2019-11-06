Harun is named top curry chef

Harun Miah runs the Lea Cross Tandoori at Pontesbury with his brother and was recognised for his culinary skills at this year’s Curry Life Awards where he achieved regional Curry Life Best Chef Award 2019.

The national awards seek to find talented Indian chefs from around the country in the most challenging judging process which also leads to opportunities to further develop exciting new dishes alongside top chefs in workshops in the Indian subcontinent.

Working within Indian kitchens for over 30 years Harun said that he thoroughly enjoys cooking and creating new dishes and will often take on a challenge from customers to produce a unique dish using a particular ingredient. Before joining the family business Harun worked in the kitchens in Hertfordshire cooking signature dishes for many celebrity guests.

“We would like to thank everybody that has voted for us and helped us to achieve this award, this award is such an accolade within Indian restaurants and has only been achieved with so many of our customers taking the time and trouble to vote for us” said Hassan, Harun’s brother who works front of house.

The awards were held on Sunday (3) at London’s Hilton Park Lane and attended by prominent public figures including Lord Karan Bilimoria, founder of Cobra beer.