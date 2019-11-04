Menu

One person injured in Shrewsbury road accident

By Lucy Todman | Shrewsbury | News | Published:

One person was injured when two cars collided on a busy Shrewsbury street today.

The scene of the crash. Photo: @SFRS_PDavies

Commuters were held up while the emergency services dealt with the incident, which took place on Wenlock Road at just after 8.30am.

Phil Davies of Shropshire Fire and Rescue Service tweeted: "RTC Wenlock Road Shrewsbury. Very busy and congested whilst crews assist ambulance and make vehicles safe. Drive safe and be careful with the bright low sun."

Two fire engines from Shrewsbury attended and crews made one vehicle safe. One casualty was left in the care of the ambulance service.

The police were also present and the road was reopened around 9.30am.

