'No reasons to refuse crematorium', claim

Shropshire Council refused plans for the crematorium near Nesscliffe this summer over concerns over noise and odour – while the RAF said it would potentially have to stop its low-flying training near the site.

But Westerleigh, the company behind the plans, have lodged an appeal, saying the council’s North Planning Committee did not have a justified reason for refusing it.

Matthew Hubbard, of the Planning Hub, which is representing Westerleigh in the appeal process, said: “The Westerleigh Group identified a need for a new crematorium to serve the areas surrounding Oswestry and Shrewsbury.

“After significant site-searching, the application site was identified as the most suitable location.

“The application was taken to planning committee on March 14 with a recommendation for approval.

“The decision of the planning committee was to defer the application so further information could be supplied in relation to noise, odour and so that an independent need report could be produced.

“The appellant commissioned a further noise impact assessment and new odour assessment and the council instructed on the independent needs assessment.”

He added: “The noise impact assessment found no harm was being caused to the site. The odour assessment concluded that odours produced by a nearby chicken unit were not significant and should not be a reason to refuse planning permission.

“The need assessment concluded there was a compelling need for a new crematorium in the area.

“The case officer updated his committee report accordingly and further reported the application to the planning committee in July with a recommendation to approve the development as proposed.

“The application was refused on the grounds of noise, odour and landscape impact.

“The application was justified by a robust set of reports supporting the application and was shown to be planning policy-compliant.

“The initial planning application and additional requested reports confirm there was no valid reason to refuse the application and this information forms the basis of this appeal.”

Shropshire Council said it is inviting people to have their say ahead of the appeal with the planning inspector.

A statement said: “An appeal has been made to the secretary of state against the decision of Shropshire Council to refuse to grant planning permission.

“We have forwarded all the representations made to us on the application to the Planning Inspectorate and the appellant. These will be considered by the inspector when determining the appeal.

“Your views on planning applications are important to the council. Representations are always taken into account.”

Anyone wishing to make a representation should do so by November 25 at: https://planningpa.shropshire.gov.uk/online-applications/