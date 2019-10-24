New Facebook page for blocked drains in Shrewsbury

Graham Tate, from Copthorne, came up with the idea after seeing a number of drains filled with leaves and debris in his local area.

He is now encouraging people to visit his Facebook page, Shrewsbury Drainwatch, and report the problems. He will then approach Shropshire Council and report the incident formally.

He said: "We are working to get Shropshire Council to clear drains that it is responsible for. I launched it 10 days ago and have since been informed of problems in Coleham and Copthorne as well as the problem I was already aware of at Porthill Bridge.

"The reports are then logged on the system and hopefully they will be cleared quickly. I am just trying to get some action from Shropshire Council."