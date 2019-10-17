Menu

Shrewsbury graffiti 'tagger' sought by police and council

By Lucy Todman | Shrewsbury | Crime | Published:

A man who has been spray painting graffiti around Shrewsbury is being sought by police and the council.

The individual the police and council would like to find

Shrewsbury Town Council and West Mercia Police are trying to identify the man who has been spraying graffiti in the Coleham area of the town.

Clerk of the council Helen Ball said: "If anyone can identify the individual we would love to hear from them."

Chief Superintendent Kevin Purcell added: "Some call it tagging. It's criminal damage and costs thousands of pounds to put right."

Anyone with information can call either the police on 101 or the town council on 01743 281010

