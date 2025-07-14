Glan Thomas was celebrated for his unwavering commitment to excellence and professional growth throughout his career.

Since 1985, Glan has built an extraordinary 40-year career dedicated to public safety, justice and professionalisation of forensic services.

In 2009 he became the Head of Scientific Support in Dyfed-Powys Police, transforming the unit into a centre of excellence, implementing cutting-edge forensic technologies, streamlining investigations and improving case outcomes.

Temporary Chief Constable Ifan Charles said: “Glan Thomas is an inspirational leader who has served his community proudly, having started his career as a Special Constable in the early 80s.

“Respected nationally for his experience and expertise, he has received a high number of Chief Constable’s Commendations for his key involvement in significant cases.

“Throughout his career, he has demonstrated an unwavering commitment to excellence and professional growth.”

Glan has been the Senior Forensic Evidence Manager on the majority of the highest profile cases in the Dyfed-Powys Police force’s history.

Glan has established a culture of professionalism and teamwork, implementing nationally recognised accreditation, earning widespread respect across the force and beyond. He has also championed initiatives to handle complex forensic challenges with innovation and efficiency.

His pragmatic and humble approach has led to improved police staff retention within forensics and the development of a wide variety of leaders who are still delivering in the organisation today.

His leadership has been instrumental in solving some of the most complex and high-profile cases in the UK.

As a Crime Scene Manager, Glan oversaw the forensic response and evidence management for two of the UK’s most high-profile cases: Operation Ottawa (Conviction of Pembrokeshire Serial Killer John Cooper, 2011): he supervised the re-examination of cold case evidence in two double homicides and a series of sexual offences, applying modern forensic techniques to secure Cooper’s conviction.

His leadership ensured meticulous analysis and presentation of evidence that proved critical in the courtroom.

Also Operation Tempest, the abduction and murder of 5-year-old April Jones, 2012. His role involved managing a complex forensic strategy and multiple scenes whilst under immense public and media scrutiny. The forensic evidence once again proved pivotal in the conviction of Mark Bridger, ensuring justice for April Jones and her family.

Temporary Chief Constable Ifan Charles added: “Glan exemplifies the highest standards of public service and leadership. “His 40-year career is marked by dedication, innovation, and a steadfast

commitment to justice.

“With a national reputation for excellence and the respect of colleagues and peers, Glan has transformed forensic operations and inspired those around him.”

After receiving his award during the force awards ceremony recently Glan said: “I am privileged to receive Chief Constable Charles, Outstanding Achievement Award.

“As I reflect on my decades of service to our communities, I must acknowledge the invaluable contribution of our policing community, the teams of Officers, Police Staff and Volunteers who work tirelessly on behalf of us all.”

The 2025 Force Awards has this year been kindly sponsored by CDW.