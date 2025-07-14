Officers, staff, and volunteers gathered at police headquarters recently to celebrate the remarkable talent nestled within the ranks of Dyfed-Powys Police.

In the presence of proud friends and family, Chief Officers, and dignitaries the event saw prestigious awards presented across 20 unique categories.

The evening brimmed with stories of ice-cold courage, like when PC Jonathan Tatam, winner of the Bravery Award, selflessly rescued a young man from a burning vehicle just moments before it burst into flames.

Guests heard how 15-year-old police cadet Tyler Brian contributed to the arrest of a prolific offender in Newtown. Winning Police Cadet of the Year, Tyler was commended for locating the offender – who had been in possession of a bladed article - before providing an 18-minute commentary to our call handlers, detailing the suspect’s movements until officers arrived to secure the arrest.

Newcomers and those committed to learning were celebrated alongside long careers dedicated to public service. Ruth James, Winner of Police Staff of the Year, has given 41 years of diligent service to Dyfed-Powys Police, spending 30 of those years within the Professional Standards Department.

Ruth was praised for her unwavering dedication, professionalism and exceptional work ethic.

The evening was a truly special occasion, providing a timely reminder of the talent, selflessness and dedication of our workforce.

Temporary Chief Constable, Ifan Charles said: “It was a privilege to come together and recognise the outstanding achievements of our officers, staff, and volunteers at Dyfed-Powys Police. The dedication, professionalism, and compassion shown by everyone honoured at the event is a true reflection of the values we seek to embody as an organisation.

“I was inspired and moved by the stories shared at the event. Every nominee and award winner should feel immensely proud of the difference they make, not only to the communities we serve, but also to their colleagues and the wider policing family.

“I want to again thank the winners and finalists for the outstanding work they do in keeping our communities safe. Our people are what make Dyfed-Powys unique, and it was an honour to recognise their achievements at the Force Awards ceremony.

"Thank you to CDW, our headline sponsors, for their support in making the evening possible."