Car ends up on side in Shrewsbury in late night Dobbies Roundabout crash

The incident took place at Dobbies Roundabout in Shrewsbury at around 10.50pm yesterday - Monday, July14.

One fire crew attended the scene along with police, West Midlands Ambulance Service, and National Highways.

The road was closed for several hours while they dealt with the aftermath of the incident.

An update from the fire service said that one saloon vehicle had ended up on its side after colliding with road furniture, leaving a large amount of fuel on roadway.

National Highways said the A5 northbound was closed between the A49 and the A5112, and the A488.

Writing on social media at around 2am it said: "This is due to a collision which occurred yesterday evening - and a large fuel spillage Specialist equipment to clear the spill is being co-ordinated."

The road was reopened around 3am.