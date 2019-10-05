Funds needed to preserve 'key part of Shropshire's heritage'

The Friends of Shropshire Archives needs to raise £1,800 urgent conservation work to prevent an original 400-year-old manuscript deteriorating further.

The manuscript details the life of Sir Philip Sidney, written by his friend Fulke Greville.

Both Sir Philip Sidney and Fulke Greville were educated at Shrewsbury School, arriving on the same day in 1564, and became lifelong friends.

Sir Philip Sidney (1554-1586) was one of Elizabeth I’s pre-eminent courtiers. A scholar, poet and soldier, he died at the age of 31 at the battle of Zutphen in the Netherlands.

Following Sidney’s death, Greville (1554-1628) who was also an author and an important politician under Elizabeth I and James I, wrote about his life. It was first published in 1652.

This original manuscript was part of the collections acquired by Shrewsbury Library, and now forms part of Shropshire Archives’ resources.

Jill Ming, Chair of the Friends of Shropshire Archives, said: “We need to raise £1,800 to ensure the long-term preservation of this unique volume.

"This is an opportunity to save a key part of Shropshire’s heritage, and I hope people will give generously to this appeal.”

Lezley Picton, Shropshire Council’s Cabinet member for culture, said: “This biography is an incredible part of Shropshire’s heritage linking two internationally important 16th Century men, Sir Philip Sidney and Fulke Greville.

"Please support the appeal to preserve this wonderful document for generations to come.”

The volume will also be photographed and the images made available online. Any funds raised in excess of the target will be used to support conservation work at Shropshire Archives.

All donations should be sent to Mrs Pat Kiernan, Treasurer of the Friends of Shropshire Archives, 11 Lime Tree Way, Wellington TF1 3PJ or given to Shropshire Archives, Castle Gates, Shrewsbury SY1 2AQ. Cheques should be made payable to the Friends of Shropshire Archives.