Splash park to close for the winter

Helen Ball, town clerk for Shrewsbury Town Council, said: “Whilst we have encountered a few problems with the mechanisms at our Splash Park on a couple of occasions over the summer months, we know from the feedback we have received,

that our facilities in the Quarry have been well used.

“As we start to approach autumn, we do need to close the Splash Park to enable us to give the water features their winter overhaul before being stored away until next spring.

“We will publish the new season’s opening date on our social media platforms nearer the time, so I would encourage people to look out for the details next spring.”