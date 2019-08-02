Advertising
Cars catch fire in Shrewsbury street
Two cars caught fire in a Shrewsbury street today.
The vehicles were parked on Cornelia Crescent off Belvidere Road and were extensively damaged.
A fire engine was sent to the scene and fire fighters used a hosereel jet to attack the blaze.
One car was 80 per cent damaged by the fire while the other was 20 per cent destroyed.
The incident took place at 11.30am and the fire was extinguished by midday.
