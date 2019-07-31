Menu

Severn Mile swim returns

By Lucy Todman | Shrewsbury | News | Published:

The annual Severn Mile swim takes place on August 18.

The Severn Mile swim

The swim starts at 11am from Welsh Bridge in Shrewsbury and competitors will be checking in from 8.30am at the Pengwern Boat Club before making their way upstream to the jetty.

There is the opportunity to register on the day, but pre-registration is possible on the Severn Masters website.

Bernard Wills, from the club, said: "It's a fantastic opportunity for swimmers to take part in our lovely river Severn fully supervised.

"There is also a 700-metre swim for those that only want a taster and swim with the water flow."

For more information go to shrewsburymasters.com

