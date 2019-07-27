Food delivery service Uber Eats arrives in Shrewsbury

Uber, the company that offers taxis on demand, has launched in Shrewsbury and three restaurants have signed up.

With Uber Eats, which is already available in Wolverhampton, Stoke-on-Trent and Birmingham, diners can order their next meal at the touch of a button.

The company will offer delivery from local favourites including The Alb, Severn Social and Brooklyn Craft. The app is powered by the same technology that helps people get from A to B, but this time diners can track their delivery and pay (and tip) using the same account they use for Uber. No cash required.

People in Shrewsbury can download the Uber Eats app and order from a number of restaurants on their smartphone, or by visiting ubereats.com

The app is available every day of the week from 8am till midnight.

For local restaurants, the Uber Eats app means more business with more options for delivery and thousands of potential new customers.

Toussaint Wattinne, general manager of Uber Eats in the UK, said: “We have been blown away with how popular the app has been in West Midlands so we’re really excited to be expanding further into Shrewsbury.

"People can now get great food at the touch of a button delivered straight to their home or office. We have partnered with plenty of restaurants, so we hope there will be something for everyone’s tastes.”