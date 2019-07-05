Gallery to host international artist

Jay Pingree will be the subject of a solo show at The Soden Collection in Shrewsbury from July 13.

This will be the first time his images have been seen in Britain and he will be at the gallery, in Wyle Cop, on July 12 to launch the exhibition.

“The Soden Collection is proud to represent artist Jay Pingree exclusively in the UK,” said Jonathan, proprietor of the gallery, which specialises in high quality contemporary artists.

“I was instinctively drawn to the figurative compositions that Jay produces - he carefully captures figures in motion on camera using a long exposure.

“In his studio he recreates the flow and rhythm in acrylic, using rapid abstract brushstrokes and calculated gestures. His paintings are sensitively observed producing minimalistic, authentic images, but the sense of chaos and continuum is ever present.”

Originally from Grand Rapids, Michigan, Jay now lives in the New York area and has exhibited internationally since 2007, including Scope NewYork, Gallery Twenty Four in Berlin and Lana Santorelli in New York.

Jonathan added: “We are delighted to now be able to introduce his work for the first time to the United Kingdom and are looking forward to our ‘meet the artist’ event when Jay will be here to talk to guests.”