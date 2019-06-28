Last chance for Shrewsbury's green-fingered fans

The Bloom Committee is looking for entries in the best residential front garden category.

The annual competition is open to residents’ front gardens only and must be located within Shrewsbury Town Council’s 17 wards.

For more details, including entry criteria and a nomination form, go to shrewsburytowncouncil.gov.uk/shrewsbury-bloom

Entries should be submitted to debbie.entwistle@shrewsburytowncouncil.gov.uk, or by post to: Shrewsbury in Bloom Town of Flowers Competition, Riggs Hall, The Library, Castle Gates, Shrewsbury, SY1 2AS, by midday on Monday (1).

Judging will then take place later the same month.

Pride

Councillor Keith Roberts, chairman of the Shrewsbury in Bloom committee, said: “We know that there are so many people in Shrewsbury who take a great pride in their gardens and we aim to acknowledge the hard work that goes into producing the colourful displays.

“We haven’t had the best of starts to the summer growing season and this will be taken into account when the judges visit.

“I would encourage everyone to get in touch before the competition closing date of Monday and tell us if they know of anyone who loves their front garden so that we can reward them for all their hard work.”