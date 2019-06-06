Landmark Shrewsbury statue needs £500,000 replacement

Shropshire Council announced in February the 200-year-old statue, on top of The Column, had suffered some damage due to winter weather.

Surveyors determined that minor repair works would needed to be carried out this year. But now serious talks are under way to completely replace the 17ft statue which was erected in honour of Lord Rowland Hill in 1816.

The Rev Richard Hayes, chairman of the Friends of Lord Hill Column, would like to see a new statue in place by 2022 – the 250th anniversary of Lord Hill’s birth.

He said: “It needs to be replaced because at present the council, at regular intervals, is faced with expenditure for repairs.”

“It would be better to make a new statue that would stand the test of time.

“In 2022 we will be celebrating his 250th anniversary so it would be great to get this project underway in time for that celebration.”

But replacing the statue, which is made of Coade artificial stone, is costly, Revered Hayes warned.

It is expected to cost Shropshire Council in the region of £500,000.

Hopeful

“It is a lot of money for a cash-strapped council,” he said. “But on the other hand, it’s a nationally important monument.

“We are hopeful that we can work with the council to start some serious fundraising. I hope the people of Shropshire will support it because it is something we should all be proud of.

“The column and the statue is magnificent with an extremely interesting story behind it.”

Born at Prees Hall, near Hawkstone, Lord Hill fought alongside the Duke of Wellington at the Battle of Waterloo.

The Grade II listed column, which is 133ft high, was built to recognise his valour and bravery.

In the short term, Shropshire Council is planning to redecorate the figure.

Building surveyor Darren Lewis said: “Hopefully this will take place in July, maybe sooner if we can get permission from English Heritage.

“It will be painted with natural mineral-based paint which will allow the statue to breathe and protect the previous repairs.”