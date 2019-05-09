Shropshire Poles celebrate community day in Telford

The Polish Centre Shrewsbury organised the Polish Heritage Day in Donnington, Telford, last weekend, with the support of Telford & Wrekin Council and under the auspices of the Polish embassy in London.

Good weather meant a sizeable turnout at the event at Broadoakes, which included workshops, face painting, arts and crafts, a military display and more.

Minorities

Adam Fejfer from the centre said: "It was a fantastic event for our local community. We were delighted to bring the community together, and so happy British, Poles and other national minorities spent time together.

"Our thanks go to all volunteers who have worked so hard to make it happen, and also to the council and Polish consulate for the funding and help.

"We will be happy to speak with residents about Polish society who are living in Shropshire and Telford & Wrekin.”

Telford & Wrekin mayor Raj Mehta, second from right, supported the event on the day. Photo: MSikoraPhotography

The Polish Centre will hold two more open events this summer, the first a fundraiser for Hope House on June 1, the day Children's Day or Dzień Dziecka is celebrated in Poland. It will be held at the Monkmoor Recreation Ground.

Then on July 6 the centre will host its open day at the Shrewsbury Baptist Church in Crowmere Road. Mr Fejfer said the group will discuss their achievements and their ambitions so far, and residents are welcome to come along to speak about European minorities living in Shropshire.