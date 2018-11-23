200 parking spaces in Shrewsbury multi-storey shut for safety reasons

Shropshire Council needs to carry out immediate safety works to the restraint barriers in Raven Meadows car park.

The work involves installing additional barriers to help prevent vehicles hitting the walls of the car park.

It was due to be carried out early next year but has been brought forward following a recent safety inspection which noted the current barriers on the outer edges have degraded.

Steve Davenport, Shropshire Council’s cabinet member for highways and transport, said: "We apologise for any disappointment and the reduction in the number of parking spaces, but the safety of our customers is our top priority and it’s important that we take on board the advice of our building inspectors and make sure that the necessary safety measures are in place.

“We’re working hard to make sure that the new barriers are in place and the car park is fully open as soon as possible.

“In the meantime, we encourage people to use one of our other town centre car parks- especially Frankwell, Abbey Foregate and St Julian’s - or to use the park and ride services.”

The affected space are on the outer edges of levels two to nine.