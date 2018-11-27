Derwen College shortlisted for national award

The college, based in Gobowen, has been shortlisted in the national 2019 TES Further Education (FE) Awards.

It recognises the most outstanding individuals and institutions that the FE sector has to offer.

The winners will be revealed at a gala awards evening at the Grosvenor House Hotel, Park Lane, London on Friday, March 22, and the nominees were announced at the gala dinner at the International Convention Centre (ICC) in Birmingham.

Meryl Green, principal of Derwen College, said that she was thrilled the college had been shortlisted as one of the top specialist providers in the UK.

She said: “We are absolutely delighted with this nomination which is a reflection of the hard work and commitment of everyone who works here at the college.

“We look forward to finding out if we will be named overall winners in March.

“The Tes FE Awards are a fantastic way to highlight the exceptional and innovative work going on in the sector. I know this will continue, develop and even get better. I want everyone to be encouraged and inspired by your example.”

The college is a specialist school for young adults with learning difficulties and disabilities, which was rated outstanding back in 2015.