Famous four wheeled guests at mereside event

By Sue AustinEllesmerePublished:

Ellesmere's Cremorne Gardens will have some famous visitors next month - four wheeled ones.

BORDER PIC / DAVID HAMILTON PIC / SHROPSHIRE STAR 12/9/20 Plenty of people out enjoying the sunny weather at Ellesmere mere, Ellesmere..
More than 200 vehicles are expected to be on display including the orginal Ghostbusters car and that used in the Judge Dredd movies.

Ellesmere's Model Railway Society will be setting up displays at the event on July 10 and there will be a variety of stalls.

Councillor Tim Hunter, one of those involved in the day, said the show was free to enjoy.

"It's a wonderful way to show Ellesmere at its best," he said.

Ellesmere Carnival Committee and the Oswestry Classic Cars group will also be involved in the day.

