Butcher takes title as best apprentice

Winners of the Apprenticeship, Employment and Skills Awards

Ben Roberts took the award at the annual Apprenticeship, Employment and Skills Awards organised by one of Wales’ top training companies.

Recognising employers and learners who have excelled in apprenticeship, skills and employment training programmes delivered by Cambrian Training Company, the awards ceremony was held at The Metropole Hotel & Spa, Llandrindod Wells.

Ben, 30, who works for M. E. Evans, Overton-on-Dee added the Apprentice of the Year award to his growing list of honours. He was also named Apprentice of the Year at the inaugural Wales Food and Drink Award and is due to compete with Craft Butchery Team Wales at the World Butchers Challenge in America later this year.

The Celtic Collection, which includes the flagship Celtic Manor Resort, International Convention Centre Wales, Coldra Court Hotel, Tŷ Hotel Magor, Tŷ Hotel Milford Waterfront and The Parkgate Hotel Cardiff, won the Large Employer of the Year award. And there was a double celebration when Nerys Smithwick, room service adviser at the Celtic Manor Resort, was named Higher Apprentice of the Year.

Award-winning In the Welsh Wind gin and whiskey distillery at Tanygroes, Cardigan named the Small Employer of the Year whilst the company’s lead distiller Ffion Lewis, 22, won the Foundation Apprentice of the Year award.

The Outstanding individual award when to Harley Bayliss, 21, formerly of The Metropole Hotel & Spa, Llandrindod Wells who lives in Kington.

Arwyn Watkins, OBE, Cambrian Training Company’s managing director, congratulated all the award winners and finalists for their achievements in the face of challenging disruptions caused by the pandemic over the past two years.

“You are all winners, the very best in your categories as apprentices and businesses,” he said. “These awards showcase the dedication and commitment by individuals and companies to the apprenticeship programme here in Wales.

“The individual finalists have demonstrated what can be achieved in career progression through apprenticeships. The employer finalists are all strong advocates of the apprenticeship programme, demonstrating true commitment to developing their workforce and creating job opportunities to support their local communities.”