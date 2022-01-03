Speeding to be discussed by town councillors

The mere at Ellesmere

The January meeting of the council will be held at the town hall at 7.15pm.

Among items to be discussed will be the 40 mile an hour speed limit that begins a mile from the town centre on the Overton/Grange Road. Councillors are concerned that motorists do not keep to the limit leaving or travelling into the town.

Items on the agenda include a planning application for land on the Grange Road for B1/B8 employment use.