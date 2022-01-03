Notification Settings

Subscribe to one or all notification sources from this one place.

Newsletter

Subscribe to our newsletter to get the day's top stories sent directly to you.

Speeding to be discussed by town councillors

By Sue AustinEllesmerePublished:

The problem of speeding on a road into Ellesmere will be discussed by town councillors on Tuesday .

The mere at Ellesmere
The mere at Ellesmere

The January meeting of the council will be held at the town hall at 7.15pm.

Among items to be discussed will be the 40 mile an hour speed limit that begins a mile from the town centre on the Overton/Grange Road. Councillors are concerned that motorists do not keep to the limit leaving or travelling into the town.

Items on the agenda include a planning application for land on the Grange Road for B1/B8 employment use.

At the start of the meeting a period of 10 minutes will be granted for Ellesmere Urban residents to make representations, answer questions, and give evidence in respect of the business on the agenda or raise matters for a future agenda.

Ellesmere
Oswestry
Local Hubs
News
Sue Austin

By Sue Austin

Chief Reporter

Chief reporter of the Oswestry/Mid Wales office. Keen to hear your news.

Most Read

Sorry, we are not accepting comments on this article.

Top Stories

More from the Shropshire Star

Voices

Crime

Business

Education

UK & International News

UK News

Viral news

World News