Chance to win Coldplay memorabilia in Shropshire border charity raffle

A signed Fender guitar, a signed drum skin and a signed music bundle has been donated to The Rainbow Foundation’s Centre in Penley, near Ellesmere, for its Festive Fundraiser raffle.

They were donated to The Rainbow Foundation by award winning music producer Ken Nelson, who produced Coldplay's first three studio albums. He's was blow away by the charity's work during a visit.

Caroline Tudor-James, chief officer at The Rainbow Foundation, said: "As we continue to grow as a charity, fundraising remains a vital part of our work to ensure all our services can respond to growing demand - which is why we have launched our festive fundraiser raffle with support from Coldplay, which we are hoping the community will support.”

Also paying a recent visit was Clwyd South MP Simon Baynes who heard how the charity is responding to the social care crisis.

The Rainbow Foundation is an award-winning active ageing charity that has been promoting good mental health and wellbeing whilst successfully tackling loneliness and isolation for the past 27 years.

Caroline added: “During the pandemic, we supported over 2,000 people through our day opportunities, and community wellbeing services - helping people with direct care, mental health support, supplies, meals and prescriptions.

“In response to our local care crisis we have opened a second wellbeing hub from Marchwiel Village Hall, with a third hub opening in Chirk in January.

"We have just launched 'Active Futures' bringing physiotherapist-led classes into the community to reduce falls. And we have also now registered with the Care Inspectorate Wales which is enabling us to launch our home care service across Wrexham."

During the visit, Mr Baynes met with both staff and service users and was provided with a tour of the services offered at their wellbeing centre in Penley.

Mr Baynes also learnt more about their Festive Fundraiser – a national raffle to raise vital funds for The Rainbow Foundation, allowing them to open a third day in Chirk.

Tickets are £2 each and are available to purchase from Just Giving at: www.justgiving.com/campaign/TheRainbowFoundationFestiveFundraiser or via our website at: www.therainbowfoundation.org.uk/fundraising/festive-fundraiser/

Commenting after the visit, Simon Baynes MP said: “It was a privilege to meet with both staff and service users of Penley Rainbow Centre to see for myself the exceptional work they carry out. I was extremely impressed to see and hear how The Rainbow Foundation is able to benefit our local communities by the range of services they offer and how they supported clients throughout the pandemic.