Children send cards to local care home

Some of the children from Ellesemere Primary School at Ellesmere House care home

Ellesmere town councillor and Ellesmere Primary parent, Alison Devismes, came up with the idea to continue the connections between the school and the residents that began last Christmas when children visited to sing carols.

The children were given residents' first names and information about something they liked to personalise each letter whether the team they support or their favourite music.

Other cards were decorated with bright bunches of residents' favourite flowers.

Ellesmere Headteacher Stuart Roberts said: "It is lovely to be able to share some of our Christmas cheer with the older generation in Ellesmere.

"The children have loved making the cards and writing the letters and we hope that, after a period of quarantine, the residents will enjoy reading them just as much.

"Fingers crossed that next year we will be able to return to sing carols and sharing mince pies."

