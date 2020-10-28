Ellesmere nurse died of accidental drugs overdose, inquest rules

The inquest was heard at Shirehall in Shrewsbury

Anna Carolyn Cook, from Ellesmere, was 41 when her body was found on May 1 this year.

She was on the boat she shared with her partner, and around her were empty wine bottles and blister packs of Zomorph, an opioid.

An inquest into her death this week heard that she had spent the day of April 29 with her partner on the boat, but that there had been an argument.

He left and stayed elsewhere that night, but tried to get in contact with her the following day.

On May 1 he went looking for her and found her on the boat in the Ellesmere area.

Analysis found evidence of a mixture of drugs in her system, including painkillers and antidepressants.

Shropshire's coroner Mr John Ellery ruled that Anna's death was caused by drugs.

He said: "It appears that she died from this multi-drug toxicity. It appears to have been the result of an accidental drug overdose."

Anna's sister, Natalie Luk, told the inquest: "My sister was a qualified nurse, spent many years as a nurse. She had issues but they did not define her.

"It's just very unfortunate that her life ended in this way."