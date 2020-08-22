Two-car collision closes Shropshire road

The incident happened on the A528, on the outskirts of Cockshutt, near Ellesmere, shortly before 8.15pm on Friday.

West Mercia Police closed the road shortly after the crash and West Midlands Ambulance Service was also in attendance.

The extent of injuries is not currently known but Shropshire Fire & Rescue Service confirmed no-one was trapped when firefighters arrived.

The fire service sent four appliances including the rescue tender, from Baschurch, Ellesmere and Wellington. An operations officer was also in attendance.

Firefighters had dealt with the incident by 8.30pm.

A member of West Mercia Police's Oswestry Safer Neighbourhood Team tweeted: "A528 outside Cockshutt towards Ellesmere closed. Two-vehicle RTC: police, ambulance and fire service on scene."