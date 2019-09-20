Issie to brave the shave for charity

Severn Hospice volunteer Issie Barrett, who works in the Ellesmere shop, will brave the shave at the end of September to raise funds for the charity, as well as Macmillan Cancer Support.

The 72-year-old is taking on the challenge in memory of her late husband Don, who died from pancreatic cancer.

Issie, who moved to Ellesmere from Lincoln after Don died, survived a rare GIST cancer last year and now she wants to do something to ‘support the hospice movement’.

“I must be off my rocker!” she said. “I could’ve ended up losing my hair after receiving treatment but they managed to cut the cancer away first. Now is the time for me.

“I lost my husband and it was thanks to a Macmillan nurse that my life was saved. I want to give something back and celebrate Don’s life.

“He never had an illness in his life, went to the gym three times a week and always ate well. Everyone knew him because he was the official Santa where we used to live. He was a very jolly man who helped everybody.”

Issie, who started volunteering at Severn Hospice earlier this summer because she wanted to support her local charity, will have her head shaved at Ceri's Hair Salon at 12pm on September 27.

Her previous fundraising feats include a walking marathon last year when she raised £2,000 for Macmillan and GIST Support.

She added: “I’m scared to death but it’s all for a good cause. I can’t run so I thought I’d get my head shaved. I want to do anything I can to support the hospice movement.

“I’ve loved volunteering at Severn Hospice and hopefully I can raise as much as possible to help fund love and care for families who need support.”

Donations can be made at the Severn Hospice shop in High Street, The Boathouse or Ceri’s Hair Salon in Ellesmere.

Alternatively, donate here bravetheshave.macmillan.org.uk/shavers/isobel-barrett