Six appeal: Ellesmere's Mere wins Green Flag award again

The country park is among a record-breaking 1,970 UK parks and green spaces around the world to receive the prestigious award this year.

It is home to a beautiful lake with gardens, woodland walks and historic parkland on the edge of Ellesmere, and is the largest of nine meres and mosses that can be found in the unique Shropshire landscape.

Lezley Picton, Shropshire Council Cabinet member for culture and leisure, said: “We know how much quality green spaces matter to residents and visitors so I’m delighted that The Mere has received the Green Flag Award.

“This is the sixth consecutive year the park has been recognised as one of the best in the world. It is a testament to the amazing work of staff and volunteers who make The Mere a wonderful visitor destination and habitat for wildlife and plants.”

The international award, now into its third decade, is a sign to the public that the space boasts the highest possible environmental standards, is beautifully maintained and has excellent visitor facilities.

Ann Hartley, Shropshire Councillor for Ellesmere Urban, said: “We are extremely proud of our Mere and Cremorne Gardens in Ellesmere. It is great news that it has retained the Green Flag status. It is a tribute to the very hard work of the countryside team and the volunteers, and continues to attract many visitors, offering a fabulous experience for young and old alike.”

Shropshire Council works with a group of dedicated group of volunteers who meet every Thursday at 9.30am to maintain the park.

For more information about volunteering call 01743 255957 or email outdoor.recreation@shropshire.gov.uk