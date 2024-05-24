Cricket club holding race night fundraiser to pay for new sight-screens

Watch more of our videos on Shots! and live on Freeview channel 276

The Chirk Cricket Club event will take place on Saturday, July 6, at their home ground.

Chirk Cricket Club Grants Officer Andrew Edwards said: “Unfortunately, we are in desperate need for help to replace our outdated sight-screens.

"We purchased our current sight-screens as a stopgap from a local club in Oswestry in 2019 who had sadly folded. They are not fit for purpose going forward long term and we require help to replace them.

"Sight-screens are very important in cricket as they enable the batter to get a clear view of the ball from the bowler. Without this there could be an increased chance of injury.

"Any help we would receive will be much appreciated If you are kind enough to donate to our cause to obtain new sight-screens, no matter how small. Also, we can offer the following publicity to your business.

"The Race Night at The AAA’s Club, Chirk on Saturday, July 6, coincides with the potential of two of the home nations playing in the Euro 2024 quarter-finals that evening. So, we hope that the locals and club members will attend in numbers.

"We must place on thanks our eternal gratitude after extremely generous donations from Kronospan, J. Jervis Accountants, Gittins McDonald Solicitors and GHP Legal."

For information on the race night, or sponsorship opportunities for the event e-mail liamdrwalker04@yahoo.com.

Those interested in contributing towards the sight-screen funding can also contact Grants Officer Andrew Edwards on 07828 013025.