Chirk Castle to close for high winds

National Trust property Chirk Castle's Twitter page says there are a number of veteran trees on the estate and there is a danger of falling branches particularly along visitor footpaths and driveways.

They are advising people "please don't walk on the estate."

Chirk Castle will be closed tomorrow, 29 December, due to forecast high winds.

There are no Met Office weather warnings in place for tomorrow although the forecast says the winds will pick up from about 10am and peak with gusts at about 49mph at midday.

It is forecast to be an exceptionally mild day with a maximum temperature of 14°C coming close to record-breaking.