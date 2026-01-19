Lane open one way on A5 stretch from Oswestry
One lane northbound crash has been open on the A5 in Shropshire in between the B4396 Wolfshead Roundabout and the A483 at Oswestry.
By Paul Jenkins
An accident which earlier closed the A5 in Shropshire in both directions between the #B4396 Wolfshead Roundabout and the #A483 at Oswestry has now seen lanes open.
National Highways reported one lane is open Northbound but the Southbound carriageway remains closed
Earlier they tweeted: "Area police are in attendance and are diverting approaching traffic A5/A483.