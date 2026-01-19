Crash closes A5 stretch from Oswestry
A crash has closed the A5 in Shropshire in both directions between the B4396 Wolfshead Roundabout and the A483 at Oswestry.
By Paul Jenkins
Published
Last updated
National Highways: "West Midlands say area police are in attendance and are diverting approaching traffic A5/A483.
"The aa.com site is sowing heavy traffic in the area from Shotatton to Weirbrook."