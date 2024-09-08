Ambulance and firefighters called after car crashes and lands on roof in village

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565

The Shropshire Fire and Rescue Service received a call at 4.50am reporting the collision on Church Street in Whittington.

One fire crew was sent from Oswestry Fire Station to the scene, as well as a land ambulance and the police.

Upon arrival, firefighters found one vehicle that was involved in the collision which had come to rest on its roof, and the occupants were said to have self extricated themselves prior to the fire service's arrival.

Fire crews made the vehicle electronically safe, and were finished at the scene by 5.37am.