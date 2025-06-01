We visited a traditional Bridgnorth pub with an old-school feel, a massive garden and much-missed Banks's Mild on tap

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565

The pub scene in Bridgnorth is a busy one, with more than 20 pubs competing for custom and offering different ways for people to spend their money and enjoy their drinks.

Some pubs make their money by offering a gastropub-type experience where food is the main seller, while others offer sport on TV or trade on the history of the town or the transport links.

In the case of the New Inn, the pub offers a simple and back to traditional values approach, harking back to the days of spit-and-sawdust.

Quiet and unassuming, the New Inn blends in with the town

The pub on St Mary's Street has an unassuming frontage, with only the historic Banks's Brewery sign on the outside giving away its location and the front of the building bedecked in white and black.

Take a step inside and the pub maintains a simple look with an oak floor, tables and leather seats alongside a dartboard and bar, while the big selling point outside is the massive garden, which landlady Sarah Hughes said was something of a hidden gem.

She said that the garden had been one of the main factors for taking over the Marston's Brewery-owned pub, as well as just wanting to have her own business to run alongside her husband Dave.