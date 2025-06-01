Shropshire Star
100 square metres of rubbish alight at industrial estate near Oswestry

Firefighters tackled a fire on an industrial estate near Oswestry today.

By Megan Jones
Published
Last updated

The Shropshire Fire and Rescue Service received a call reporting a fire at Bank Top Industrial Estate at St Martins near Oswestry at around 11.30am on Sunday (June 1).

Two crews from Oswestry and Ellesmere stations were sent to the scene.

Upon arrival, firefighters reported the blaze involved "10m by 10m of waste".

Bank Top Industrial Estate at St Martins near Oswestry. Photo: Google
Bank Top Industrial Estate at St Martins near Oswestry. Photo: Google

The fire was extinguished by the team, who were on the scene for more than an hour.

The stop message, which indicates the scene was under control, was received at 12.42pm.

