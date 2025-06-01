For sale: 'Beautifully presented' barn conversion with swimming pool, snooker room, gym, tennis court and annexe

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565

This stunning five-bedroom home in Maesbrook near Oswestry has hit the market with a guide price of £1.395m with Knight Frank estate agents.

'The Courtyard' is described as a "beautifully presented" large barn conversion with accommodation set out over two floors.

The Courtyard in Maesbrook near Oswestry has been listed for sale. Picture: Rightmove/Knight Frank

The barn also boasts stunning, far-reaching views over surrounding countryside, including seven acres of land that are also available by separate negotiation.

An entrance hallway with a central staircase and galleried landing leads to four reception rooms alongside an open plan kitchen/dining/living space.

The kitchen/dining/living space at The Courtyard. Picture: Rightmove/Knight Frank

The listing says all but one of the reception rooms are orientated to the rear of the property, taking advantage of the beautiful views. The reception rooms are currently utilised as a dining room, garden room, drawing room and snug/office.

The listing adds that all of the property's bedrooms have "delightful views" over the grounds and surrounding countryside.

The Courtyard boasts beautiful countryside views and features formal gardens. Picture: Rightmove/Knight Frank

Linked via an inner hallway, adjacent to a utility space and boot room, is an impressive nine-metre, heated indoor swimming pool that leads to a gym and self-contained, single-storey two-bedroom annexe.

The heated indoor swimming pool at The Courtyard in Maesbrook near Oswestry. Picture: Rightmove/Knight Frank

The separate two-bedroom annexe at The Courtyard. Picture: Rightmove/Knight Frank

This separate accommodation is said to be "beautifully appointed" and features separate external access.

Alongside expansive gardens and ample parking space, The Courtyard also boasts an asphalt tennis court that was recently re-laid and a quadruple-bay garage that is used as a snooker room.

The snooker room within the large garage. Picture: Rightmove/Knight Frank

The listing says: "The Courtyard is a large and beautifully-presented detached barn conversion with a fantastic range of versatile accommodation over two floors. The barn stands in a beautiful private position, with far-reaching views to the rear and over seven acres of additional land available, if required, by separate negotiation.

"The Courtyard is surrounded by approximately 1.23 acres of beautifully maintained formal gardens which provide an abundance of outdoor entertainment space, and an impressive gated private driveway to the front.

The rear of The Courtyard in Maesbrook near Oswestry. The property has a guide price of £1.395 million. Picture: Rightmove/Knight Frank

"Within the grounds is an asphalt tennis court (which was re-laid at the end of 2023) and a quadruple bay garage, which is currently used, in part, as a snooker room. There is a garden store to the rear. An electric car charger is located on the end gable of the garage.

The tennis court was re-laid in 2023. Picture: Rightmove/Knight Frank

"To the South of the property is additional land extending to approximately 7.12 acres which is available by separate negotiation. Within this land is a timber outbuilding with concrete yard."

Beautiful far-reaching views from the property. Picture: Rightmove/Knight Frank

Further information can be found on Knight Frank or Rightmove.