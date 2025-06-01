Paramedics and firefighters called to two-vehicle crash on A5 near Oswestry

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565

The Shropshire Fire and Rescue Service was alerted to a crash on the A5 near Queen's Head, Oswestry, at around 12.40pm on Sunday (June 1).

Four fire crews rushed to the scene from Baschurch, Oswestry and Wellington fire stations, along with West Midlands Ambulance Service personnel.

According to the fire crews, the collision involved two vehicles.

A spokesperson for the fire service said there were no people trapped in vehicles upon crews' arrival.

The stop message, which indicates the scene was under control, was received at 1.04pm.

The West Midlands Ambulance Service has been approached for more information.