New head of steam at north Shropshire heritage railway for the rest of the season

Cambrian Heritage Railways (CHR) has announced the arrival of steam engine ‘Austin 1’ for the remainder of it’s 2024 running season and it will be hauling weekend train services between Oswestry and Weston Wharf from Saturday.

CHR Chairman Robert Williams said: "We are excited at the start of our summer steam service. The attraction and nostalgia of steam enhances our heritage railway appeal which can be enjoyed all day with our excellently priced tickets, these offer unlimited travel for the day of purchase."

Steam-hauled trains will depart Oswestry Station at 11am, 12.30pm, 2pm and 3.30pm each weekend until early-September. On Saturdays these departures are supplemented by a diesel operated Brewery Evening Service, which can be used for those wishing to extend their visit or for people wishing to travel to Stonehouse Brewery for a meal or drink.

Tickets can be purchased from Oswestry Station on the day.

Adults - £8, Child - £5, Concession - £7 for unlimited travel (Family Tickets also available)

More information on the attraction's website.