Minute's applause at football club in memory of tragic Tallie

Tallie Brazier from Oswestry, died following a serious collision on the A5117 in Elton at 1.50pm on Monday, April 15, and Cheshire Police are appealing for witnesses.

Welsh champions The New Saints held a minute's applause. The stadium announcer said she had been a fan and a keen player and said the club's thoughts and prayers were with Tallie's family and friends.

You can watch the tribute on the club's Facebook page.

Cheshire Police said that a 50-year-old woman in one vehicle, and a 23-year-old man and 22-year-old woman in a second vehicle, sustained serious injuries as a result of the collision and were taken to hospital.

Sadly, the 22-year-old woman died a short time later. Both the 50-year-old woman and 23-year-old man are in hospital with serious injuries.

Tallie's family said: "We are completely devastated at the loss of our wonderful daughter Tallie.

“She was bright, kind, funny and beautiful with a whole life of adventures in front of her.

“Everyone that met her loved her.

“For us, her parents, her sister, her boyfriend, family and friends our lives will always be less shiny from now on. We will love her and miss her forever."

Anyone who witnessed the collision, saw the prior driving of either vehicle or has dashcam footage should contact Cheshire Police on 101 or via www.cheshire.police.uk//tell-us quoting IML 1800981.