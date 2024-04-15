Date set for return of historic fountain nearly a year after it was destroyed in crash

Watch more of our videos on Shots! and live on Freeview channel 276

The Cross Fountain, in Oswestry, was demolished nearly a year ago when a van crashed into it in May 2023.

Oswestry Town Council says that a number of issues have now been resolved to bring the Cross Fountain back to Cross Street.

A spokesperson for the town council said: "Members of the public may be aware that in May 2023, there was an accident which involved a van driving into the Cross Fountain, damaging it significantly.

"Due to the extent of the damage and the need to resolve liabilities the repair work has taken some time to commence."

The town council has enlisted the assistance of CBS Ltd to restore the Cross Fountain.

Due to the intricate work of the original piece, and the material that was used, there have been some delays in identifying the design and obtaining suitable materials.

"In some cases, substitute materials will need to be used," says the spokesperson.

"However, the design has been identified and materials have now been sourced and work has started.

"This will begin with the plinth, on which the monument sits, and we are hopeful that this will be back on the Cross by the end of May 2024."

The town council says all costs associated with this repair will be met by an insurance company and not the taxpayer.

The council also says that following another crash the pedestrian ramp between the Horsemarket Car Park and Castle Street has been closed due to significant damage to the safety railings.

"The railings have been surveyed and are now in the manufacturing stage. This work is scheduled to be completed by the end of April 2024," says the council spokesperson.

The council also says that work taking place on public toilets on English Walls is nearly complete and the council is scheduling to re-open the toilets from next Monday, April 22.

"The full refurbishment and inclusion of a changing places facility means that the internal layout has been changed," says the council.

"In addition to the changing places facility there will be four individual cubicles and one disabled cubicle available for members of the public to use.

"These will be controlled by a locked door system and payment can be made by either coin or contactless payment.

"On payment, the door will unlock to allow entry.

"Should there be someone already within the cubicle, the door will not open."

For use of the changing places facility, there is a telephone number to call which shall return a code for entry. These facilities will be available, daily, from 8am to 4pm every day except Christmas Day.

The facility had not been updated or improved since it was built 30 years ago and was in need of significant repairs to the roof, external fabric and internal facilities.