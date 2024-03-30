Crew called out to gas fire incident at Oswestry home
The fire service was called to a reported house fire last night.
Published
Last updated
Shropshire Fire and Rescue said the incident was on Bronygarth Road in Oswestry, with the control room being notified at 8pm.
Once crew was sent to the scene and said that on arrival they discovered the incident involved a gas fire.
The crew, who were assisted by North Wales Fire Service, used a thermal imaging camera while they also isolated the gas and gave advice to the residents.