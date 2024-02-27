Link up partnership will bring more celebrities to Shropshire

multitude of celebrities to Oswestry.

Personalities including Rev Richard Cole, Julie Bradbury, Ross Kemp, Rick Stein, Richard Armitage, Shirley Ballas and children’s author Cressida Cowell have already taken part in events organised by Booka at the theatre.

The authors in-conversation style include meet and greets for members of the audience.

Michael Jenkins, Creative Director at The Holroyd Community Theatre, said: “It is a delight that we can cement our relationship with our local independent bookshop, BOOKA Bookshop. Every author has been humble and friendly, it is wonderful to see our audience leave excited and inspired with a personalised signed copy of their new book. We are already seeing the benefit within our local community and look forward to continuing this journey.”

“The ‘in-conversation’ events enhance our seasonal programmes, adding a diverse range to our stage. There have been instances where a celebrity author entertained the audience, a community baby-group gathered in our foyer, and our Performance Academy held rehearsals all on the same day. It’s during day like these that we take great pride in The Holroyd and our community partnerships.”

Michael Brewer, Principal at Moreton Hall School, said: “At Moreton Hall School we are privileged to have The Holroyd Community Theatre space not just a classroom, but as a space for the community to explore the arts. We are honoured to be working in partnership with BOOKA Bookshop as an important Oswestry business bringing literature to the local community, and it is always a joy to see an audience meeting their favourite authors.”

Authors and celebrities, such as these, are normally found at literary festival, however being able to host them at The Holroyd Community Theatre gives a more intimate, affordable way for our fans to meet the people behind their favourite books.

Carrie Morris, from BOOKA Bookshop, added: “It is such a pleasure working in collaboration with The Holroyd Community Theatre team to bring an exciting mix of bestselling authors and big names to Oswestry.

"After a successful Autumn season, we can’t wait to dive back in with some exciting event announcements coming in this year.”

This year has already seen the ‘Dogfather’ Graeme Hall and mental health campaigner Bryony Gordon.

Future events include Caroline Quentin, Liz Earle and more.

To find out when these events are announced, follow The Holroyd Community Theatre’s social media, or visit theholroydtheatre.co.uk/whats-on.