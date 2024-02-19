Shropshire rower crosses finish line in Atlantic challenge to set new world record

It was the perfect present for Iain from Oswestry who was also celebrating his 64th birthday on the same day.

He and Jim Ronaldson became the oldest pair to ever row the 3,000 miles from La Gomera to Antigua finishing on Sunday in a time of 66 days, 17 hours and 39 minutes.

Jim Rolandson, left and Iain Davies reach the finish line

And among the first to greet them were Ian's grandchildren - who are still awaiting the arrival over the line of their parents who are also taking part in the Atlantic Challenge.

Iain, who has twice fought back from the bone marrow cancer, Myeloma, took part in the race in 2020 as part of the Atlantic Mavericks crew of ex-servicemen.

His daughter, Dani, among those welcoming him at the finish line, and her husband, Mark, made a pledge to enter the event themselves and bagged a place for the 23/24 challenge.

Not to be outdone Iain decided to make it a father versus daughter challenge and teamed up with Jim.

Dani and Mark - team For Better Oar Worse - are in the final miles of the 3,000 mile row which has seen them everything from storms to flat calm seas.

Mark's mother, Naomi Hutton was among those in Antigua with the grandchildren, to welcome Iain and Jim's Never Too Late boat across the finish.

She said: "It was amazing experience. We had two very tired rowers and two very tired children, eager to see their grandad come in. We just need Mark and Dani now."

"So, the father versus daughter challenge sees dad triumph - a case of experience over brawn it seems."