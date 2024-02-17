Farmers tell MP of the worries they have over the industry

The MP joine the Shawbury branch of the National Farmers Union in Myddle, to discuss a wide-ranging series of topics in the agricultural industry.

She said the state of the economy and future of the farming sector was a worry for NFU members who said higher interest rates and levels of inflation harming investment prospects were making it difficult to turn a profit each year.

The group also discussed the implementation of the new payment scheme, in particular the Sustainable Farming Incentive.

Helen said: "Another gripe raised was regarding compensation levels for cattle farmers hit by a TB outbreak. Current compensation schemes only reimburse farmers around £1400 for each cow – despite the wholesale value of the animal now consistently over £2000, leading to very large losses for those impacted by the disease."

She pledged to take up their case and raise the issues.

“It is always a high priority of mine to spend time with farmers and those running rural businesses to discuss the challenges and opportunities they face.

“It has been a really tough few years for the industry, from having subsidies slashed and replaced by a botched new payment scheme which simply doesn’t work, to facing ever greater financial challenges as the cost of doing business rises. This has been compounded by disastrous new trade deals that don't provide a level playing field for our farmers.

“I will be taking their case to Parliament and continuing to campaign for our farming sector, which remains the backbone of our rural communities and local economy.”